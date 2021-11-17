Yamaha to sell YZF-R15S V3 unibody seat bike

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) announced the sale of a ‘unibody seat’ variant of the YZF-R15 V3.0 supersport motorcycle to meet customer demand. The variant — YZF-R15S V3 — will be sold alongside the YZF-R15 V4 model across all authorised Yamaha dealerships. It is priced at ₹1,57,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and available in Racing Blue colour, IYM said.

Motofumi Shitara, chairman, said between January 2018 and October 2021, YMI had sold 276,445 units of the R15 model, which was a remarkable accomplishment.