Yamaha Motor India resumes operations at factory, office

Yamaha Motor India (YMI) resumed operations at its Kancheepuram factory and head office in Chennai, said the company in a statement.

Yamaha is following a step-by-step approach and has asked only those in charge of critical functions to report initially, who can provide their support in the safe and sustainable restart of the manufacturing operations in compliance with the SoPs (standard operating procedures) issued by the authorities.

The company continues to emphasise on work from home for all the employees in the current circumstances and only those responsible for functions which require physical presence are being allowed to report to office.

Almost 50% of Yamaha dealerships have re-opened and are ready to provide required support and services to the customers.

Yamaha is closely monitoring the situation at its factory locations in Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana) and remaining dealerships and will continue to follow government’s guidelines for restart of the operations in these locations, it said.

