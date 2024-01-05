Yamaha Motor announces special offers for T.N. customers

January 05, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Yamaha Motor India has announced special offers for customers in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festival.

The exclusive offers are currently applicable on Yamaha’s 150cc FZ model range, FZ16 and 125cc Fi hybrid scooters till January 31, said the Japanese motorcycle maker in a statement.

Customer will be offered benefits up to ₹6,000 or ₹1,999 down payment on 150cc FZ-S Fi V4, FZ-S Fi V3 and FZ Fi, benefits up to ₹7,000 or zero down payment on FZ-X and benefits up to ₹4,000 or zero down payment on 125 Fi RayZR and Fascino.