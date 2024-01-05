GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yamaha Motor announces special offers for T.N. customers

January 05, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Yamaha Motor India has announced special offers for customers in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festival.

The exclusive offers are currently applicable on Yamaha’s 150cc FZ model range, FZ16 and 125cc Fi hybrid scooters till January 31, said the Japanese motorcycle maker in a statement.

Customer will be offered benefits up to ₹6,000 or ₹1,999 down payment on 150cc FZ-S Fi V4, FZ-S Fi V3 and FZ Fi, benefits up to ₹7,000 or zero down payment on FZ-X and benefits up to ₹4,000 or zero down payment on 125 Fi RayZR and Fascino.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.