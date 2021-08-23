Yamaha launches MT-15 at ₹1.48 lakh

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. on Monday rolled out MT-15 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition at ₹1,47,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The MT-15 retains the same 155 cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine with 6-speed transmission. It produces a maximum output of 18.5 PS at 10,000 rpm and maximum torque of 13.9 Nm at 8,500 rpm, it said in a release.

The MT-15 continues to pack in loads of features that include side-stand engine cut-off, an A&S clutch, single-channel ABS, and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame.