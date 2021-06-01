BusinessCHENNAI 01 June 2021 23:08 IST
Yamaha cuts prices of two FZ-25 bikes
Yamaha Motor India has announced a revision in the ex-showroom prices of two bikes in the FZ-25 series. “Our team has managed to bring down the input costs for the FZ-25 series and would like to pass on the benefit to customers,” Yamaha Motor India said in a statement. The revised prices are ₹1,34,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for FZ-25 and ₹1,39,300 for FZS-25.
