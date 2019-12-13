Xylem to focus on Chennai water issue

Xylem Inc., a global water technology company, has identified Chennai as a key focus market due to the persistent water issues it faces, said a top official.

The U.S.-based firm showcased its new commercial and industrial waters meter at a conference here.

“Through our brand Sensus, we provide a portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities,” said H.Bala, MD, Xylem India. “Chennai was chosen due to the State government’s openness to newer approaches and solutions to address the issues,” he said.

Sensus, as a metering, communication and data analysis solution provider, sees India as a strategic market and has been investing in it for the last five years. Water is the current focus for Xylem and Sensus in India, he added.

According to him, Sensus was acquired by Xylem in November 2016, making it the ‘only metering player to have its presence through its parent in India.’

Sensus helps a wide range of public service providers, from utilities to cities to industrial complexes and campuses, to do more with their infrastructure to improve quality of life in their communities, said the company in a statement.

Asked about their strategy, he said “While we look at the Indian market as a whole due to varied factors at play we find momentum and opportunities in certain states higher. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Union Territory of Chandigarh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are right now the immediate focus markets for Sensus.”