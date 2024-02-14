GIFT a SubscriptionGift
XVI Finance Commission begins work

February 14, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Sixteenth Finance Commission, tasked with recommending the sharing formula for the divisible pool of taxes between the Centre and States for the five-year period beginning April 2026, held its first meeting in the capital on Wednesday. Chaired by former NITI Aayog’s first Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya, the panel discussed its terms of reference and decided to kick off wide ranging consultations with various stakeholders, including State Governments, local bodies and Union Ministries. The panel has an October 31, 2025 deadline to submit its recommendations.

