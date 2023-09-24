X's South Asia, India govt affairs head quits

Social media platform X's (formerly Twitter) government affairs head for India and South Asia Samiran Gupta has resigned, according to an update on his LinkedIn account.
Mr. Gupta joined X in February 2022 before Elon Musk acquired the company. He continued on his job after Mr. Musk fired over 80% of employees in India in November.
Mr. Gupta's updated profile on Linkedin shows that he served the company till September 2023.
An email query sent to X in this regard elicited no reply. Mr. Gupta was also unavailable to comment on the development.
