Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India

May 31, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. on Wednesday said it is partnering with Xiaomi Corp's Indian arm to make and export phones for the Chinese firm.

The news, which boosted Dixon's shares by 4%, comes after Xiaomi India revealed plans to start making wireless audio products in the country by partnering with electronics manufacturer Optiemus.

India has been encouraging global companies to invest more in local manufacturing as a part of its efforts to become a powerhouse in the global electronics supply chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in March, Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B. told Reuters that the company will open more stores beyond its current network of 20,000 retail partners and boost local procurement of mobile phone parts, in an effort to reduce costs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.