Xcelerate acquires equity stake in Stirrup

April 05, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Xcelerate Pte Ltd. (Xcelerate), an integrated Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) operating and investing platform, has announced the acquisition of a stake in Stirrup Communication Consultants Private Ltd. (Stirrup) for an unspecified amount. 

Stirrup, a stakeholder communications consultancy, specialises in ESG communications and corporate reporting and has presence in branding and corporate digital services. Until recently, it operated as AICL Communications Ltd. (AICL), before transitioning to the identity of Stirrup.

Arvind Agrawal, MD & CEO, Stirrup said, “The partnership with Xcelerate will enable us to build further on the strong foundation and long-standing client relationships we have cultivated.”

“Together, we will provide an attractive home for cutting-edge talent in our domain. The combined vision, experience and reach of the two teams will help create disproportionate value for our clients through meaningful advice, cogent strategies and focused execution, spurring rapid growth in the process,” he said.

K.V. Ramanand, CEO, India for Xcelerate Group said, “The ESG and corporate communications space is an important growth area for us. We intend to work closely together to broaden the scope of solutions, infuse tech-led services and expand into newer territories to build a strong platform.” 

As part of the transaction, K.V. Ramakrishna (ex-CEO of Kotak Private Equity and advisor at multiple companies) and K.V. Ramanand, CEO of XLSure India Pvt. Ltd., will join the Board of Directors of Stirrup. The Founder, Arvind Agrawal, will continue to lead the company as MD & CEO and report to the Board.

