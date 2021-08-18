Xander doubles warehousing space

CHENNAI

18 August 2021 22:49 IST

Singapore-based Xander Investment Management (Xander) has doubled its warehousing space in Chennai Free Trade and Warehousing Zone located at Sriperumbudur by acquiring one million sq.ft.

Xander already owns 1 million square feet of warehouses and the new acquisition in the park will immediately ramp it up to 2 million square feet. The new facilities will be ready for occupation in Q4 2021 onwards, it said in a statement.

The multi-sector SEZ provides grade-A warehousing and industrial facilities to global operators and manufacturers, such as DHL, DB Schenker, Kerry Indev, TVS Supply Chain and Seaways Supply Chain among others.

“The new facilities will provide a further thrust to the logistics and manufacturing sectors in the region and act as a catalyst for more rapid economic development in Tamil Nadu,” said a Xander spokesperson.

“FTWZ has already provided over 1,000 new jobs and further expansion will create more employment and immensely contribute to the local economy. With one third of exports from SEZs, it has the potential to become a strong pillar of the Indian economy,” said Sunil Rallan, CMD.