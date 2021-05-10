Xanadu forays into Pune, eyes ₹1,000 crore sales from Bengaluru

With more real estate developers outsourcing their sales and marketing functions to experts, Xanadu Realty, a sales and marketing solution provider for real estate companies, has announced its foray into the Pune market after expanding its operations to Bengaluru last year.

“Having secured four projects from three clients in Bengaluru last year, we are expanding the team there to 125 professionals this year. Besides, we are entering into the Pune market which offers vast potential for growth,” said Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO, Xanadu Realty.

The firm has on boarded Kumar Realtors and House of Abhinandan Lodha as its clients in the Pune market.

The Mumbai-based firm said last year it generated sales of more than ₹2,200 crore for its business partners the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) market and would more than double the sales volume this year through geographical expansion.

In Pune, the company plans to have 100 people with a sales target of ₹750 crore. Already 37 people have come on board.

“Overall, we are on an expansion mode. We are increasing the team in MMR from 500 to 750 people with a sales target of ₹4,400 crore, if the COVID situation improves from August. We are expecting ₹1,000 crore sales from Bengaluru this year and we are hopeful about the rebound of the real estate business due to end-user demand,” Mr. Chaturvedi said.

From working with four partners previously, the company last year saw more than 12 clients across 25 projects in MMR including clients like Hiranandani Group, Runwal, Raunak Group and the House of Abhinandan Lodha.

He said stable real estate prices, low interest rates, and government sops would continue to spur demand from the end-user segment.