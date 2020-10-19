Xanadu, Ekta World tie up for luxury apartment sales

Xanadu Group, has announced its tie-up with real estate developer Ekta World to market and sale the latter’s ultra-luxury homes in Bandra-Khar-Santacruz area of Mumbai. While one apartment in the Bandra Pali Hill project is priced at ₹50 crore, the apartments in projects in Khar and Santa Cruz are priced above ₹10 crore.

Ekta World’s luxury collection, located in prime micro markets, together is expected to fetch an estimated ₹400 crore.

Ashok Mohanani, chairman, Ekta World, in a statement said “Our partnership with Xanadu will add velocity to the sales in our luxury portfolio. Xanadu’s attention to detail and its proven process driven methodology is key to this partnership.”

“Our core values mirror that of Xanadu and we believe in developing state-of-the art living solutions for our customers,” he said.

Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO, Xanadu Group, said, “We have proven our calibre in marketing and sales across the luxury and super premium categories, wherein we have typically excelled in creating a superlative customer belief journey by elevating the client and project brands, the product at hand, the ROI potential, the sublime customer experience at every touch point.”

“I strongly believe this partnership will see Xanadu and Ekta coming together to successfully revolutionise the luxury real estate market of Prime Mumbai West,” he said in an interview.

Xanadu plans to achieve momentum in sales velocity starting this quarter with the application of its proprietary Xanadu Blue Pro model which has a proven track record of delivering results in the luxury real estate segment across MMR.

These luxury apartments are expected to be purchased by businessmen who have not been impacted by COVID-19, successful start-up entrepreneurs who have raised money and local residents who are looking for better standard of living, Mr. Chaturvedi said.