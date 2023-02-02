Worst behind, hope ahead in the ‘Big Tent’

February 02, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

Ashwin Ravindranath

The last full Budget of the government before the elections was signalled by the PM as one that would address the aspirations of Indians and make India a ray of hope, in an otherwise uncertain comity of economies. The Economic Survey underlined extraneous pressures, consequent internal stresses like inflation, and climate change commitments. It dwelt at length on agriculture, social infrastructure and employment, beyond the usual suspects of inflation and industry.

Given this backdrop, the absence of significant efforts in the Budget to augment revenue relish (to borrow from the Survey) is as welcome as the emphasis on societal aspects, aptly titled Big Tent. The expected muting of demand for exports has necessitated a domestic economic focus, evident in the thread of announcements. The government has continued to make a Keynesian bet on capex with a 33% growth in spend. Winning this bet requires the expected “crowding in” of private investment, something that has been slow in coming thus far. Conspicuous by their absence were announcements on Production Linked Incentives (PLI), a key driver of private investment.

There is a continued pivot in the government’s focus on agriculture and allied areas, from productivity and price to democratising market information, reducing dependence on chemicals and using technology to solve problems. There is an attempt to remedy foundational skills like reading, which the ASER 2022 reflects as having declined during the pandemic years, from already worrying levels.

The Budget brings AI to society at large, with three Centres of Excellence, focussed on applications in agriculture, health and sustainable cities. India’s focus on the societal impact of AI must be juxtaposed with that of China, which sought the dominance of “commanding heights” and the “first mover advantage” for economic and military benefit.

With proposed changes in slabs and surcharges, the “new” tax regime (sans rebates/reliefs) becomes attractive for middle-income taxpayers and HNIs. A notable absence was a response to the clamour for taxing the wealthy and their wealth, to redistribute assets/income. The proposed deferral of tax deductions for MSME dues to the time of payment should accelerate the flow of cash to MSMEs, which should also benefit from the enhanced limit for the presumptive tax regime.

Certain tax proposals often tend to mutate beyond their origins in previous Budgets. One such is the proposed taxation of “excess” premiums paid by non-resident investors in Indian companies. We hope that it does not become a bone of contention with the tax administration, dampening foreign investment. Another concerning change appears prima facie to grant extraordinary powers to the income-tax authorities to withhold refunds due to taxpayers and this, therefore, could be an immediate cause of concern.

The effort to consolidate and rationalise customs duty rates and provide clarity on exemptions for importers is positive. Basic customs duty has been reduced for inputs required by certain sectors in the “Make in India” campaign – lab-grown diamonds, consumer electricals and electronics, EV and green technology products. Concerning however is the restriction of GST credit on CSR expenses of companies.

The Budget has traditionally represented multiple trade-offs. Immediate needs like welfare, sectoral uplifts, servicing debt, fuelling exports, paying for the oil, and enhancing employment and disposable income vie with strategic items such as relief from tax disputes, structural adjustments and investments. Not unsurprisingly, even such an illustrative list makes the task look daunting.

Judgments on Budgets are made too quickly, driven often by the need for instant gratification. The successful performance of the economy and the realisation of well-justified optimism depend only partly on what we heard today. A lot will depend on the storms of geopolitics, geoeconomics and developed market slowdowns not ravaging the Indian coasts and oil prices staying benign.

(The writer is Tax Partner, EY India. Views expressed are personal)