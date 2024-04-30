Worldline ePayments India gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

April 30, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Worldline ePayments India, a player in digital payments, on Tuesday said it received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator (PA) under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act of 2007.

Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, India, Worldline ePayments, said, the company, in this regard, received the communication from the RBI on April 30. The platform worked with merchants from various segments such as e-commerce, BFSI, retail, utilities, education, travel and hospitality for digital payments, it said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.