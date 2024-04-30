Worldline ePayments India gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

April 30, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Worldline ePayments India, a player in digital payments, on Tuesday said it received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator (PA) under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act of 2007.

Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, India, Worldline ePayments, said, the company, in this regard, received the communication from the RBI on April 30. The platform worked with merchants from various segments such as e-commerce, BFSI, retail, utilities, education, travel and hospitality for digital payments, it said in a statement.