World Laparoscopy Hospital claims to have trained 1,000 doctors from 108 countries in robotic surgery

May 18, 2023

World Laparoscopy Hospital, a provider of surgical education specialising in laparoscopic and robotic surgery, said it has trained 1,000 surgeons and gynaecologists from 108 countries in advanced robotic surgery.

“Training surgeons from across the globe in robotic surgery has been a challenging yet rewarding journey,” said Dr. R. K. Mishra, Director and Chief Surgeon, World Laparoscopy Hospital, Gurugram.

“We are proud to have reached this milestone, but our mission does not stop here. We are committed to continually advancing surgical education and improving patient care worldwide,” he said.

Robotic surgery, a branch of minimally invasive surgery, allows surgeons to perform complex surgical procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control than is possible with conventional techniques.

However, the implementation of this advanced technology in a country like India, where the medical infrastructure is varied and often under-resourced, is a challenging task.

Overcoming these hurdles, WLH said under the aleadership of Dr. Mishra, it began the journey of integrating robotic surgery into its medical practices.

“The advanced surgical system enhances the surgeon’s capabilities, leading to improved patient outcomes, reduced pain and discomfort, less risk of infection, shorter hospital stays, quicker recoveries, and smaller, less noticeable scars,” WLH said.