World Bank study recommends skill-based training to enhance jobs in multiple sectors

Services sector jobs and agriculture income enhancement present large opportunities for school-based skilling, according to “Jobs at Your Doorsteps,” a skill gap study prepared by the World Bank based on availability of skill education and jobs in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan. The study also found that 14 sectors and corresponding trades can cater to majority of high demand jobs for school to work. The report was released in New Delhi on Friday (November 22, 2024) by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The study examined key questions such as how can the skill education be scaled and strengthened and which all skills should be offered considering local economic needs. It also dealt on the ways to strengthen outcomes of skill education such as jobs, self employment, relevant future higher education or further skilling pathways.

The study found that services sector jobs and agriculture income enhancement present large opportunities for school-based skilling. In the primary sectors, especially in the agriculture sector, the study found more opportunities across jobs and an income enhancement in own farms along with possibilities of entrepreneurship. The mining sector, however, did not emerge as significant employer from school-to-work perspective due to hazardous environment and high demand of unskilled labour, according to the study.

In the secondary sectors, the manufacturing sector, both the MSMEs and large industries, provided medium level opportunities after skilled schooling. The MSMEs showed interest in hiring and offering growth/pay but wanted multi-skill exposure. Big industry employers “will hire only if a proper certification (ideally equivalent to ITI) and equal amount of focus and skill building happens in school. Further, they are open to collaborate on curricula design, guest lectures etc. for interest in hiring and offering growth/pay,” the study said.

In tertiary sector, the service sectors, large opportunities were found in retail, IT, banking, among others requiring exposure to multi skills/ knowledge - consistent across the country. “Employability skills is a sought-after common requirement across sectors,” the study added.

In the agriculture sector, the study recommended curriculum customisations on the basis of local area needs and the focus must be towards farm productivity and agronomy. The study also suggested that the State and Central governments can focus on horticulture and gardening, dairy Farming and livestock health and aquaculture and fisheries for generating more jobs. In the manufacturing sector, the study recommended larger focus on auto-mobile sector.

Expanding access to skill education through creating skill hubs, offering revised set of broad-based trades targeting multiple job roles per trade, re-aligning trades to school mapping based on local economy, focusing on employability skills along with technical skills, enhancing hands-on learning and focusing on experimental pedagogy, building mechanisms to engage experienced teachers and trainers, strengthening assessments to test hands on skills, developing deep and ongoing partnerships with industry and changing perceptions around skill education by providing counselling to students and parents are key recommendations of the study.