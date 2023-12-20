ADVERTISEMENT

World Bank sets up task force to act on MDB reform plan

December 20, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The World Bank has set up a task force to study the recommendations for strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs) laid out by an independent experts’ group formed during India’s G20 presidency, the bank’s group president Ajay Banga said on Wednesday.

Mr. Banga’s comments came at an interaction with Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman where she suggested that the World Bank, which other MDBs looked up to, take the lead in carrying forward the reform roadmap for MDBs -- to make these global lenders bigger, better and bolder.

Mr. Banga also informed Ms. Sitharaman about eight unique global challenges that the Bank had identified as focus areas for the next few years as they affect many countries and require attention, the Finance Ministry said in a statement, without elaborating on the challenges. Ms. Sitharaman had assured the lender of India’s support in the endeavour, the Ministry added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Finance Minister also stressed upon the World Bank group head that the Country Climate and Development Report exercise of the World Bank should take into account India’s priorities and circumstances.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US