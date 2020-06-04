Business

‘Working with digital players, no other activity to report’

Amid reports of U.S.-retail giant Amazon looking at investing at least $2 billion in Bharti Airtel, the telecom major on Thursday said: “We routinely work with all digital and OTT players and have deep engagement with them to bring their products, content and services for our wide customer base. Beyond that, there is no other activity to report.”

When contact, an Amazon India spokesperson said, “We don’t comment on speculation about what we may or may not do in future.”

