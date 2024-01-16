Working Group suggests tighter norms for States while giving guarantees

January 16, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

A Working Group constituted during the 32nd Conference of the State Finance Secretaries held in July 2022, to prescribe a uniform guarantee ceiling for States among others, recommended on Tuesday that the word ‘Guarantee’ should include all instruments, which create an obligation, contingent or otherwise, on part of the State Government.

As per the recommendations, the State Governments must clearly define the purpose for which Government guarantees are issued.

“State Governments may consider fixing a ceiling for incremental guarantees issued during a year at 5% of Revenue Receipts or 0.5% of Gross State Domestic Product, whichever is less. The State Governments may consider charging a minimum guarantee fee for guarantees extended and additional risk premium may be charged based on the risk category and the tenor of the underlying loan,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said while making the recommendations public.

As per the recommendations the State Governments should publish/disclose data relating to guarantees, as per the Indian Government Accounting Standard (IGAS).

The RBI said that the implementation of the recommendations made by the Working Group should facilitate better fiscal management by the State Governments.

The Working Group comprised members drawn from the Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Comptroller and Auditor General of India; and some State Governments.

The terms of reference of the Working Group included, inter alia, prescribing a uniform guarantee ceiling for the States; uniform reporting framework for the guarantees given by the State Governments and assessing the adequacy of States’ contribution to the Guarantee Redemption Fund.

