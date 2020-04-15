‘Work-from-home spurs client collaboration’

The Work From Home (WFH) environment created as a result of the pandemic COVID-19 has led to increased customer collaborations for the company across the globe, says Wipro.

Currently, some 93% of Wipro’s 1,82,886 total employees have approvals for WFH, while the remaining operate in critical support areas.

Bhanu Murthy, COO at Wipro, said work went on as usual under the new arrangement and customers globally ‘are happy’. “Collaboration minutes have risen almost 26% and the method in which people communicate through chat and so on has risen 47% this quarter. The distance, be it 10 miles or 10,000 miles from the customer, doesn’t matter as long as bandwidth and technology bring them closer to us.” However, the company said on the Business Process Management (BPM) front, only 85% of staff had approval to work from home as the work also included critical, live data and the like.

Responding to a query on the company’s search for a new leadership, Wipro president and chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil said, the selection process was still on and was expected to conclude in Q1 and until then the current CEO Neemuchwala would continue.

He further said the company had decided to defer all its hiring plans for the time being due to the current market conditions.