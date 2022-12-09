December 09, 2022 02:56 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Union Ministry of Commerce has further simplified work-from-home rules in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) after Nasscom made a series of deliberations and government engagements, said the apex body on Friday.

“The ministry, in its notification released on December 8th has further simplified work-from-home rules in SEZs. This is a major step towards enabling ease of doing business and will provide much-needed flexibility for companies operating in SEZs to develop a strong hybrid work model for the future,’‘ Nasscom said in a statement.

Effective immediately, as per the notification, there won’t be any need to file an application to seek approval for WFH and there was no restriction on the extent of WFH that could be enabled by a unit in the SEZ, the apex body said.

If required, units may even operate all of their employees in a hybrid/ remote manner and this facility would be available till December 31, 2023.

The only requirement is that the units shall intimate the local Development Commissioner through an email that they are implementing a WFH model, as per the notification.

“This has been one of the major asks from Nasscom and it will help the industry to get sufficient time to organically come up with a hybrid model which is sustainable for a longer duration without the burden of compliance,’‘ the apex body further said.

