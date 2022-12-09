  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

WFH rules simplified further after Nasscom’s intervention

The simplified work-from-home rules will enable ease of doing business and provide much-needed flexibility for companies

December 09, 2022 02:56 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representational purpose only. File.

Image for representational purpose only. File. | Photo Credit: AP

The Union Ministry of Commerce has further simplified work-from-home rules in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) after Nasscom made a series of deliberations and government engagements, said the apex body on Friday.

“The ministry, in its notification released on December 8th has further simplified work-from-home rules in SEZs. This is a major step towards enabling ease of doing business and will provide much-needed flexibility for companies operating in SEZs to develop a strong hybrid work model for the future,’‘ Nasscom said in a statement.

Effective immediately, as per the notification, there won’t be any need to file an application to seek approval for WFH and there was no restriction on the extent of WFH that could be enabled by a unit in the SEZ, the apex body said.

ALSO READ
How to lead effectively in the hybrid work format

If required, units may even operate all of their employees in a hybrid/ remote manner and this facility would be available till December 31, 2023. 

The only requirement is that the units shall intimate the local Development Commissioner through an email that they are implementing a WFH model, as per the notification.

“This has been one of the major asks from Nasscom and it will help the industry to get sufficient time to organically come up with a hybrid model which is sustainable for a longer duration without the burden of compliance,’‘ the apex body further said.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.