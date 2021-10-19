Business

Woovly plans to raise $10 million

Woovly, a social commerce platform said it has initiated talks with investors to raise $10 million as part of their Series-A funding.

It said it has already secured a $3.6 million investment, participated by Anthill Ventures, ViNners and Sana Ventures amongst others.

Venkat J., CEO & Co-Founder, Woovly said, “Since the start of the social commerce platform our community has seen 400% growth year-on-year. This has resulted in $2 million ARR (Accounting Rate of Return) within six months of our commerce launch and is growing at 30% month-on-month.”


