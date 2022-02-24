Wonderchef to invest ₹100 cr. in 3 years

Kitchen appliances brand Wonderchef on Thursday announced foray into the homeware category, including tableware, barware and linen, and said it will invest ₹100 crore over the next three years in designing and marketing of the new category.

“Premium homeware is one of the fastest-growing segments and we are providing the consumers with a wide variety of quality products on a single platform. Our target is to capture a substantial market share in this segment within the next three years. We plan to invest INR 100 Crore over the next three years in designs and marketing of this range,” Ravi Saxena, MD, Wonderchef said.

The company added that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon would be the face of the brand for the homeware segment.