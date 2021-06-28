Women’s wellness firm Nua raises $7.1 million

MUMBAI

28 June 2021 23:45 IST

Nua, which is into women’s wellness segment, said it has raised $7.1 million in a pre-series B founding round led by existing investor, Lightbox Ventures.

Vindi Singh Banga, former president, global foods, home and personal care at Unilever and Kamini Banga of the Banga family office as well as Kae Capital also participated in the funding round, the firm said.

It also added film actor Deepika Padukone as an investor “who will work closely with Nua to ideate and create new wellness solutions,” the firm said.

“This round of funding will help us further invest in our community, new products, and technology as we continue to scale up the brand,” said Ravi Ramachandran, CEO & founder, Nua.

“Women’s health, particularly in a country like India has been neglected for far too long. The potential impact of Nua could be revolutionary,” said Mr. Banga.