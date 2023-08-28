HamberMenu
Women seen investing more, says study

August 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

As per a study, there has been a 42% rise in the number of women investors and women are saving 5% more for their future goals than men.

“Notably, 30.82% of women prioritise retirement planning, signalling a major trend shift. Women also showed resilience in goal-based SIP investments, with a 19% lower stoppage rate, emphasizing their commitment to long-term financial goals,” FinEdge, an investment management company which recently conducted the study among 3,763 women clients from the age bracket of 23 to 76 years, said.

Harsh Gahlaut, CEO, FinEdge said, “We see more and more women leading the way and helming their family’s financial plan. Temperamentally, women make better investors than men as they are less speculative, and more purpose driven.”

“This makes them excellent long-term investors as their resilience allows them to benefit from compounding. We are certain that this trend will gather momentum in the next 3-5 years,” he said.

According to the firm, women invest an average of ₹14,347 monthly, slightly higher than men at ₹13,704.

As per the study, retirement planning is gaining traction among women. 30.82% women prioritise it, second only to child education planning at 32.82%.

