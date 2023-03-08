‘Women employees rule the roost at global firms in Sri City’

March 08, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

About a dozen multinational companies in Sri City have employed more women in their workplace (ranging from 50% to 95%), which speaks volumes about gender diversity, said its founder MD Ravindra Sannareddy.

“Out of the 60,000 people, who are directly or indirectly employed in the industrial hub, more than half are women. This has an impact on the region, where families are now more receptive in educating the female child and viewing both boys and girls as equals,” he said in an interview.

Sri City Integrated Business City is spread across 8,000 acres and located about 65 km from Chennai. It houses 210 companies from 28 countries with an investment of more than ₹35,000 crore. Exports account for more than ₹16,000 crore.

According to Mr. Reddy, Bharat FIH (Foxconn Group) company has employed 90% of women, whereas it is 95% in Zen Linen and MSR Garment. The gender diversity in Blue Star is equal.

In the case of Pals Plush, Mondelez, Kellogg’s, Everton Tea, KGI Clothing, Unicharm, Colgate Palmolive, Alstom, Zen Linen and others, it is upwards of 40%.

“Ours is a women workforce intensive company, and in our manufacturing process we deploy 95% female workforce,” said Bharath Mohindra, Chairman, Zen Linen.

Prior to the arrival of Sri City, some 15 years ago, women were devoted to agriculture, housework, and cooking. Today, about 250 are working the shop floor across industries, whereas others have donned the role of supervisors, shop floor engineers, planners and administrators among others.

“All the companies in Sri City provides safe and secure environment. The number of women working during night shifts has risen. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government allowed women to work during night shifts across all factories in the State. All these efforts have turned Sri City into Sthree city,” Mr. Reddy said.