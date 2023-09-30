Wolters Kluwer sees greater adoption of its solutions, services in India 

September 30, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

Wolters Kluwer which is into professional information, software solutions, and services for clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors, is seeing greater adoption of its solutions and services in India, more specifically by healthcare professionals, a top executive said.

“The adoption of clinical decision support technology in India has been impressive and dynamic. Within less than a decade, we have seen substantial growth in the number of users,” said Christian Cella, Vice President of Clinical Effectiveness International markets at Wolters Kluwer said in an emailed interview.

“We have over 10 million accesses to our platform in India in the last 12 months. This usage indicates that Indian clinicians are finding value in this technology. The adoption might vary based on the type of institution but overall, the response has been positive and encouraging,” he said.

Stating that major institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and prominent private hospitals have been using our solution for more than a decade, he said the company has witnessed strong adoption across government and private institutions, with over 270 hospitals utilising its technology.

“The usage is high and growing in smaller hospitals, individual practices, and even primary care settings. The user base includes not only physicians but also nurses, clinical pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals who are benefiting from evidence-based decision support.” Mr. Cella said.

He said adoption of the company’s solutions has been growing across tier one, tier two, and even smaller healthcare facilities, especially with increased internet penetration across the country.

“We are focused on expanding our reach and are already growing rapidly. While there are challenges, initiatives like India’s push towards digital technology in healthcare are positive indicators for us. We aim to work more closely with administrations at both central and state levels,” he said.

He said as the role of clinicians continues to evolve, the firm is witnessing the need for them to have access to integrated, user-empowering technology that supports fast-changing workflows.

“Our solutions require very minimal infrastructural changes and address the crucial need for accessible, standardised and valuable patient care. In India, we are witnessing significant growth and adoption,” he said.

Mr. Cella said by using the company’s tools, clinicians can access structured summaries and treatment recommendations for various diseases. With content curated by a pool of over 8,000 subject matter experts worldwide, each topic undergoes rigorous peer review to ensure high accuracy and relevance.

“This process ensures that the information provided is reliable and consistent, which is essential for clinicians to make well-informed decisions. Our recommendations are based on the latest evidence-based guidelines, and our goal is to provide the most trustworthy and reliable clinical information,” he said.

He said the technology developed by his company has brought about a significant transformation as it tackles one of the biggest concerns in the healthcare industry today- medical burnout.

“It also addresses the issue of variability in care and significantly improves patient safety. Without clinical decision support, treatment approaches can differ widely based on the physician’s knowledge and updated information,” he said.

“By standardising and streamlining treatment recommendations, our technology reduces this variability, benefiting both patients and the healthcare system. One of the major transformations is that doctors are readily embracing this technology. Physicians are under tremendous stress and they appreciate tools that aid their decision-making,” he added.

