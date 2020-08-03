Business

Wockhardt unit to supply COVID-19 vaccines in U.K.

Image for representation.

Image for representation.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Wales facility will ‘fill finish’ the doses

Wockhardt Ltd. will supply millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 vaccines under a deal with the U.K. government.

The production will be undertaken at the drugmaker’s CP Pharmaceuticals unit in Wrexham, North Wales. Wockhardt did not share details on the contract’s value.

Also read: COVID-19: Serum Institute gets nod for Phase 2, 3 trials of Oxford vaccine

The company has reserved fill and finish production capacity to allow for the supply of multiple vaccines to the U.K. Government. This includes AZD1222, the vaccine co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company Vaccitech and licensed by AstraZeneca.

“We have a sophisticated sterile manufacturing facility and a highly skilled workforce,” Ravi Limaye, Managing Director Wockhardt U.K. said. “We expect to start delivering the first doses of the vaccine later this year.”

Wockhardt shares jumped 10% to close at ₹303.40 on the BSE on Monday, while the broader benchmark index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 1.8%.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 11:15:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/wockhardt-unit-to-supply-covid-19-vaccines-in-uk/article32262606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY