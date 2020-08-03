Wockhardt unit to supply COVID-19 vaccines in U.K.

Wockhardt Ltd. will supply millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 vaccines under a deal with the U.K. government.
The production will be undertaken at the drugmaker’s CP Pharmaceuticals unit in Wrexham, North Wales. Wockhardt did not share details on the contract’s value.
The company has reserved fill and finish production capacity to allow for the supply of multiple vaccines to the U.K. Government. This includes AZD1222, the vaccine co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company Vaccitech and licensed by AstraZeneca.
“We have a sophisticated sterile manufacturing facility and a highly skilled workforce,” Ravi Limaye, Managing Director Wockhardt U.K. said. “We expect to start delivering the first doses of the vaccine later this year.”
Wockhardt shares jumped 10% to close at ₹303.40 on the BSE on Monday, while the broader benchmark index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 1.8%.
