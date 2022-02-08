Wockhardt gets nod to export 100 mn Sputnik vaccine doses

HYDERABAD

Wockhardt on Tuesday said it had received the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSCO) permission to export up to 80 million doses of Sputnik Light and up to 20 million doses of Sputnik V Component I vaccine.

The bulk vaccine and fill-finish manufacturing facilities at Waluj and Shendra, Aurangabad, respectively, were jointly inspected and approved by Drug Inspectors from CDSCO (West Zone) and Aurangabad State FDA and expert from CDL Kasauli in connection with issue of export NOC, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm company said in a release.

Wockhardt has an agreement with Russian Direct Investment Fund and Enso Healthcare to manufacture and supply Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines based on the technology transfer from Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

