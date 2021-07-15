WNS Q1 profit rises 80% to $26.8 million in June quarter

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. said its profit for the quarter ended June 30 surged by 80.6% to $26.8 million from the year-earlier period as a result of easing pandemic-related pressures, revenue growth and client expansion to name a few.

Revenue grew by 21.9% y-o-y to $253.2 million. It achieved adjusted operating margins of 20.8% despite COVID-related margin pressure.

The company ended Q1 with $311.3 million in cash and investments.

Revising the guidance for 2022, the company said net revenue is expected to be between $961 million and $1,009 million, up from $868.7 million in fiscal 2021.

“Adjusted Net Income is expected to range between $158 million and $168 million versus $141.7 million in fiscal 2021,” it said.

Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS said, “We continue to see healthy momentum in the business process management space, driven by increasing demand for digital transformation, advanced analytics and cost reduction.”

“The transition of our business from ‘outsourcing’ to ‘automating and transforming’ is not only helping our services become more mainstream, but it is also expanding our addressable market,” he said.