WNS acquires Vuram for $165 million

WNS (Holdings) Ltd., a provider of global business process management (BPM) services, said it had acquired Vuram, which is into enterprise automation services, for $165 million.

Vuram helps companies accelerate digital transformation by aligning, automating, and optimising processes using a combination of low-code software applications and intelligent automation platforms.

“The acquisition of Vuram will accelerate our organisational journey towards digitally-led, human-assisted services, and solutions. Their depth of knowledge in helping large global companies drive fast, scalable enterprise automation and business transformation is well-aligned with our short-term and long-term strategic plans,” said Keshav Murugesh, CEO, WNS.

Venkatesh Ramarathinam, Vuram’s founder and CEO, Vuram said. “By combining the unique capabilities of our two companies, we will enable clients to accelerate the automation, optimisation, and transformation of their business models.” Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Chennai, Vuram currently has approximately 900 people with digital skillsets in India, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. The consideration for the transaction includes upfront payment and expected earn-outs, and excludes adjustments for cash, debt, and working capital. WNS said it had funded the upfront payment for the acquisition with cash on hand. Based on Vuram’s revenue generated in fiscal 2022, the acquisition is expected to add approximately 2% to WNS’s net revenue in fiscal 2023, it said.