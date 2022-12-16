WNS acquires 2 firms for $156.9 million

December 16, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Mumbai

WNS (Holdings) Ltd., a provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, said it had acquired The Smart Cube, a platform-driven research and analytics (R&A) firm focussed on procurement and supply chain, and OptiBuy, a provider of procurement platform consulting and implementation solutions in Europe for a total consideration of $156.9 million to help enhance its digital analytics and procurement capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These assets are complementary to WNS’s existing offerings and strengthen the company’s capabilities in both high-end procurement and advanced analytics,” WNS said. “Both these companies possess unique, digitally-led/human intelligence capabilities which are complementary to WNS’ existing procurement and analytics offerings, and are also complementary with each other,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, CEO, WNS.

“These companies also have blue-chip customer bases with extensive cross-selling opportunities, and proven track records of delivering strong top line growth, healthy margins, and high levels of customer satisfaction,” he added.