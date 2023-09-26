WMA limit for GoI for H2 set at ₹50,000 crore 

September 26, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve bank of India (RBI), in consultation with the Government of India, has set the limit for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the second half of the financial year 2023-24 (October 2023 to March 2024) at ₹50,000 crore. “The RBI may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the Government of India utilises 75% of the WMA limit. The RBI, in consultation with the Government of India, retains the flexibility to revise the limit at any time taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances,” the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI on Tuesday also issued the calendar for auction of Government of India Treasury Bills for the quarter ending December 2023. As per the calendar Treasury Bills worth a total of 3,12,000 crore will be auctioned through phases.