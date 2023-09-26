HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

WMA limit for GoI for H2 set at ₹50,000 crore 

September 26, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve bank of India (RBI), in consultation with the Government of India, has set the limit for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the second half of the financial year 2023-24 (October 2023 to March 2024) at ₹50,000 crore. “The RBI may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the Government of India utilises 75% of the WMA limit. The RBI, in consultation with the Government of India, retains the flexibility to revise the limit at any time taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances,” the RBI said in a statement. 

The RBI on Tuesday also issued the calendar for auction of Government of India Treasury Bills for the quarter ending December 2023. As per the calendar Treasury Bills worth a total of 3,12,000 crore will be auctioned through phases.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.