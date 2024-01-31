GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With one quarter to go, fiscal deficit at 55% of target

December CGA data shows a sharp pick-up in capital spending, doubling year-on-year to ₹88,000 crore after a two-month lull

January 31, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Government’s fiscal deficit stood at ₹9.8 lakh crore, or 55% of its Budget target through the first nine months of the fiscal year, as per data from the Controller General of Accounts. The data showed a sharp pick-up in capital spending in December, doubling year-on-year to ₹88,000 crore after a two-month lull. 

“As much as ₹3.3 lakh crore needs to be incurred in the final quarter... to meet the capex target for the year, which appears optimistic relative to the ₹2.5 lakh crore recorded in the same quarter of 2022-23,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

India Ratings & Research economists pointed out that the revenue expenditure growth of 2.3% between April and December 2023 was the slowest since 1998-1999, when monthly government accounts data became available.

“Moreover, non-interest revenue expenditure contracted 0.9% through the first nine months... the first contraction observed since 1998-99,” the firm’s principal economist and senior director Sunil Kumar Sinha and senior analyst Paras Jasrai wrote in a note to clients.

