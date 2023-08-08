DPDP gives people command over their personal data: EY

August 08, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP) will empower data principals (the natural person/individual to whom the personal data relates) to have command over their data, said Lalit Kalra, Technology Partner, EY India.

“The Bill gives more power to individuals especially in the context that for many years, organisations and various platforms have been collecting personal data of individual citizens,” he told The Hindu.

It was not only in India, but all around the world, that enterprises have been using personal data for their own business interests, he added.

Further explaining the additional rights the Bill offered to citizens, Mr. Kalra said the regulation enforced obligations on data fiduciaries to comply with the act and ensure complete, accurate and secure data processing. It also highlighted the provisions to penalise data fiduciaries in case of contravention of the requirements of the Bill and violations which may cause harm to its citizens, he added.

According to him, the Bill has also introduced the concept of Significant Data Fiduciaries based on factors like volume and sensitivity of personal data, risk to Data Principals’ rights, impact on India’s sovereignty, electoral democracy, state security, and public order.

“Going forward data privacy will play a leading role in organisations’ perceived business ethics and how customers perceive the brand,” he anticipated.

The same way that people now check how a company’s actions impact the environment and seek to buy from more sustainable brands, the world is taking a closer look at companies’ privacy policies to learn about the values behind the name. The fact that leading brands like Apple and Google choose to demonstrate a more responsible approach should tell you just that, as per the EY executive.