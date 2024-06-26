With more use cases of GenAI, a thousand flowers will bloom: Nandan Nilekan

Infosys is now into the second year of the generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) revolution and the initial AI ‘doomerism’ has quietened down, said Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing shareholders at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Infosys, he said, people have accepted AI like any other general-purpose technology be it electricity, nuclear energy, the Internet or even a discovery like fire, as they understood gen AI has enormous potential for good when advanced within the guardrails of responsibility.

However, he said, ‘‘It is also clear that there won’t be a scenario where we’ll have ‘one model to rule them all’. Every day brings new advances in large language models. These range from very large models which need massive computing infrastructure to small ones that can run locally on the phone,’‘ he explained the challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the real power of AI will come from configuring all the different models and tools to get the best solutions. The rise of powerful open-source AI models has also accelerated the deployment of AI to solve tough business and societal challenges.

‘’The pace at which everything around us is evolving is dizzying. A big challenge of our time is to unleash AI for the next wave of productivity for enterprises. We have had a head start on that journey. As we move into more use cases, a thousand flowers will bloom,’‘ Nilekani anticipated.

He further said fiscal 2024 has been a year of steady performance for Infosys in a volatile macroeconomic environment. Large deal TCV (total contract value) for FY24 was the highest at $17.7 billion, with 52% being net new. ‘‘This reflected clients’ strong trust in us and provided a robust foundation to build on in the months ahead.’‘

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.