With co-created strategy paying off, Paisabazaar plans more such products

October 05, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Paisabazaar, a marketplace for consumer credit with over 65 partnerships across the ecosystem, said its co-created strategy has helped it to augment trail revenue resulting in better profitability.

Under its co-created strategy, the firm said it has deepened its partnerships with lender banks and NBFCs to build exclusive products that are designed to cover unmet consumer or market need gaps.

Over the last two years, it has co-created two credit cards - ‘Step UP’, a secured credit card with SBM Bank, and ‘Duet Credit Card’ with RBL Bank, in addition to credit lines with Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank & KreditBee.

Each product has been built for a specific yet large consumer segment, including underserved ones like New-To-Credit and Sub-Prime, the firm said.

Naveen Kukreja, Co-founder & CEO, Paisabazaar, said, “Covid was extremely challenging for the lending industry but it also helped fast-forward at least 3 to 5 years in terms of robustness and higher focus on building digital infrastructure.”

“For us, it gave 2 clear insights. First, the need of the hour was to build completely digital products that offer stronger experience and better adoption. And second, as a distributor, we realised the importance of building trail revenue.”

Unlike a 100% upfront commission for the usual loans and credit cards disbursed or issued through the Paisabazaar platform, co-created products have a lower upfront commission, but provide higher life-time value through trail revenue, he said.

Like in the case of its co-created credit cards, the firm’s revenue is linked to the customer’s spend on the credit card, along with the upfront acquisition commissions, he added.

“The trail revenue streams through co-created products are like renewal streams in insurance. It puts more of our skin in the game and ensures robustness even in a tough external environment and also helps build our profitability,” Mr. Kukreja said.

The company’s Q1 FY 24 revenue stood at ₹134 crore, up by 59% (YoY). Along with building trail revenue, its co-created products added value across multiple aspects like market expansion; innovation through products and processes; enhancing brand visibility; increasing engagement beyond customer acquisition and higher NPV through the life of the product, the firm said.

In the next few years, the firm plans to build an array of co-created products that would cater to varied consumer segments, helping expand the market and serve new consumers, offer a seamless digital experience and help build a more inclusive ecosystem.

In a statement Shalini Warrier, ED, Federal Bank, said, “Our partnership with Paisabazaar, through which consumers are able to access personal loans, is a testimony to our focus. And that is just the start; together with our partner, we aim to innovate and co-create new-age digital products and solutions that add immense value to diverse consumer segments.”