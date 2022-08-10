‘With 5G, India poised to become world’s largest online gaming hub’

Bengaluru

With 5G launch around the corner, India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest online gaming hub, said industry experts who spoke at the India Gaming Conclave 2022 on Wednesday.

The country already has 420 million active online gamers in addition to a 500 million digitally native population in the 15 to 35 age category: factors that turn India a fertile ground for the online gaming industry. Also, as per the latest Sequoia India and BCG report, the country’s online gaming is currently generating $1.5 billion in revenue and volumes are expected to cross $5 billion by 2025.

“We await the power of 5G to unlock the full potential of online gaming in India,” said Anku Jain, MD, MediaTek India, the India arm of a Taiwanese fabless semiconductor manufacturer.

The speakers observed that online gaming had been growing exponentially in India, mainly driven by the adoption of online gaming especially mobile gaming, an increase in professional gaming events and e-sports, better infrastructure, connectivity and availability of technologically advanced devices.

According to Anurag Khurana, founder and CEO, Newgen Gaming, the gaming industry in the country was growing at a healthy pace due to increased adoption of advanced gaming technologies, enhanced adoption among consumers, and significant rising demand for mobile gaming. “These factors will help India emerge as a global hub for gaming in the near future,” Mr. Khurana added.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, a mobile manufacturer, said, “A powerful processor is the soul of a smartphone and continues to be a major decision making factor for a user. Powerful processors will bring a revolution in the gaming smartphone industry.”