Wipro’s Q3 net profit slides almost 12% to ₹2,694.2 cr.

January 12, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

Wipro Ltd. on Friday reported a 11.7% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,694.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, from ₹3,053 crore in the year-earlier period.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 4.4% to ₹22,205 crore, from ₹23,229 crore. The diversified company’s IT services business logged revenue of $2,656.1 million, a 21% decline from the preceding quarter.

“In a seasonally soft quarter, deal booking momentum remained strong,” said CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte. “Our large deals recorded a 20% year-to-date growth,” he added.

Wipro booked orders worth $3.8 billion, including 14 large deal wins totalling to more than $900 million, in Q3, he said.

The company, which gets a bulk of its revenue from technology services, expects revenue from these services to log sequential growth of -1.5% to +0.5% in constant currency terms in the ongoing fourth quarter of FY24.. “We expect revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,615 million to $2,669 million,” Wipro forecast.

Commenting on the outlook, Mr. Delaporte said the company was starting to see early signs of return to growth in consulting, as demonstrated by the double-digit growth in order bookings in its Capco business. Capco operates as a global management consultancy, with focus on the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) space.

“We see green shoots and positive trends stabilising, indicating growth returning,” the CEO observed. “There is some demand seen in energy, and a possible improvement coming up in banking as well, although the market hasn’t changed dramatically in Q3 from what we had seen in the previous quarter,’” he added.

Under its ai360 strategy, AI was now embedded across most of its existing solutions and client offerings, he added.

“We’re deploying AI internally across all business and functional areas as well, with the goals of efficiency, productivity, and scale. We are confident that these investments will allow us to capitalise on emerging opportunities, as the macro environment improves,” he asserted.

“We are building a more resilient, agile, and efficient organisation which has helped us sustain our margins at 16%, a 63 basis point improvement on a year-to-date basis despite revenue headwinds and absorbing the impact of the investments we are making for growth and people,” CFO Aparna C. Iyer said.

Wipro was committed to its employees and the company also expected the same from the employees, Mr. Delaporte said in response to a journalist’s query in connection with former CFO Jatin Dalal’s exit in September.

“There is nothing absolutely unusual in the way we have dealt with every case of exit in the last quarters in Wipro. We accept that people leave organisations and there is absolutely no issue with that. There are legal obligations to be kept and that’s there in the industry. We are aware that internal leadership developments are triggering some people to leave,” he observed.

Wipro had sued Mr. Dalal on December 27 accusing him of violating non-compete clauses in his employment contract by joining a peer organisation within 12 months of leaving the company.

Wipro’s headcount extended a decline for a fifth straight quarter, with the closing employee count falling to 2,24,401, from 2,27,929 at the end of September. Voluntary attrition continued to moderate sequentially, to a 10-quarter low of 12.3%, it said.

“Headcount has come down like the previous couple of quarters due to the demand constraint environment, driving productivity using tech, bringing in AI, improving utilisation,” said CHRO Saurabh Govil. “When demand comes, we will continue to grow. Even now for certain skills specific to technologies, we continue to hire,” he added.

