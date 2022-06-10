Wipro’s Delaporte drew ₹80 cr. in FY22
Bengaluru
Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte took home $10.5 million (nearly ₹80 crore) for the financial year 2021-22, making him India’s highest paid IT CEO, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing showed.
Wipro said Delaporte earned $1.7 million in salary and allowances, $2.5 million in commission, $2 million in benefits and the remaining $4 million fell into the ‘others’ category.
