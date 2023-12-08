HamberMenu
Wipro’s Chief Growth Officer Trautman to step down

December 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro on Friday announced Chief Growth Officer (CGO)Stephanie Trautman will step down effective December 31 as part of the IT major’s transformation programme.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said, “We established the Growth Office three years ago to reimagine our approach to large deals, account development, partnerships and sales processes, as well as to develop a blueprint for building strategic solutions for clients.’‘

The Growth Office helped Wipro achieve a new level of consistency in large deal bookings. With this strong foundation built over the past three years, he said the company was now taking the next step in the CGO’s evolution.

“Over the past few months, we have started integrating the Strategic Pursuits team, formerly under the CGO, into our Strategic Market Units (SMUs),’‘ added Mr. Delaporte.

An integrated approach would help Wipro uncover new growth opportunities, enhance its speed to market as well as success rate in deal wins, he claimed. The remaining functions of the Growth organisation would be overseen directly by Mr. Delaporte, said a company communique.

As CGO, Ms. Trautman had the mandate to lead Wipro’s relationships with hyper-growth partners, provide market intelligence through advisors and analysts, enhance the company’s brand awareness and develop sales capabilities throughout the organisation, including the formation of a global, strategic pursuit team.

