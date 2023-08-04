Wipro ups the ante to expand food business

August 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting is set to go bullish on the food space and, to foster innovation in the food business, it has opened a cutting-edge research and innovation centre here on Friday.

The centre comprised a sensory lab, research station and a state-of-the-art kitchen, run by a team of food scientists, researchers, chefs, and tech experts. The centre would focus on creating and developing new and innovative food products starting in the snacks category which would enhance Wipro’s overall food product portfolio, the company said.

The Research and Innovation centre would also collaborate with local universities, research institutions, and technology partners to leverage the latest advancements in the food industry and incorporate sustainable and environmentally responsible practices into product development, the company said.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting announced its foray into the Foods Business in 2022, and subsequently acquired Nirapara and Brahmins in the spice and ready-to-eat category aiming to solidify its position in its core markets down south. Wipro plans to grow organically with its own food brand in the works and keeping that in mind, the R&D facility aims to accelerate innovation and product development for the Foods Business.

“The establishment of this state-of-the-art Food Research and Innovation centre reaffirms our dedication to delivering high-quality and innovative food products to consumers across our markets,” Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and MD, Wipro Enterprises said.