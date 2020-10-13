Wipro to roll out promotions to 80% of staff by Dec.

Bengaluru

13 October 2020 22:54 IST

Wipro has hired 3,000 freshers in the September quarter taking the total headcount to 1.8 lakh.

It has also hired 439 laterals during the same period. Wipro has given 100% variable payout to its employees in the second quarter. In the quarter, it’s employee utilisation has improved 140 basis points to 76.4% .

The Bengaluru-based tech firm on Tuesday said it would give out promotions to high performers in December. Some 80% of it’s total employees would be covered under this year’s promotion plan, said the company.

