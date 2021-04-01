Wipro to acquire Australia’s Ampion for $117 million

Bengaluru

01 April 2021 23:29 IST

Wipro Ltd signed an agreement to acquire Ampion, Australian cybersecurity, DevOps and quality engineering services firm, for a purchase consideration of $117 million.

Wipro’s new operating model emphasises strategic investments in focus geographies, proximity to customers, agility, scale and localisation. The acquisition of Ampion is expected to strengthen its commitment towards clients and stakeholders in Australia and New Zealand where the company has been present for over two decades, as per a regulatory filing by the company on Thursday.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the June 30 ending quarter.

