Business

Wipro to acquire Australia’s Ampion for $117 million

Wipro Ltd signed an agreement to acquire Ampion, Australian cybersecurity, DevOps and quality engineering services firm, for a purchase consideration of $117 million.

Wipro’s new operating model emphasises strategic investments in focus geographies, proximity to customers, agility, scale and localisation. The acquisition of Ampion is expected to strengthen its commitment towards clients and stakeholders in Australia and New Zealand where the company has been present for over two decades, as per a regulatory filing by the company on Thursday.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the June 30 ending quarter.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 11:32:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/wipro-to-acquire-australias-ampion-for-117-million/article34218364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY