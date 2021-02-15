Business

Wipro, Telefonica Germany/O2

Wipro on Monday said it entered into a five-year strategic partnership with Telefónica Germany/ O2, a provider of mobile telecommunications, broadband and landline.

As per the pact, Wipro would work with Telefónica Germany/O2 and its ecosystem to transform its business support systems. Under the Radical IT Transformation (RAITT) programme, the German telecom company would modernise and launch a range of new offerings, including 5G products, new IoT connectivity solutions and services.

Wipro would also invest in developing a state-of-the-art digital business platform that would fuel Telefónica's growth and provide the company with an outcome-based, committed plan, it said in a statement.

