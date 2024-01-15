Wipro shares jump nearly 14% post-Q3 earnings; mcap climbs ₹18,168 crore

Shares of Wipro on January 15 jumped nearly 14%, adding ₹8,168.68 crore to its market valuation, after the IT company's December quarter earnings beat estimates.
The stock zoomed 13.10% to reach its 52-week high of ₹526.45 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it rallied 13.65% to ₹529 -- its 52-week peak.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.
The company's market capitalisation (mcap) jumped ₹18,168.68 crore to ₹2,61,217.37 crore in early deals.
Other IT stocks - Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tata Consultancy Services - also saw frenzied buying.
The BSE Information Technology index traded nearly 2% higher.
Benchmark equity indices hit record peaks in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex breaching the 73,000 milestone for the first time and the Nifty surging past the 22,000-mark, driven by a sharp rally in IT stocks.
IT company Wipro on Friday posted a nearly 12% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,694.2 crore in the December quarter amid a "cautious" demand environment and clients making conservative investments.
Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities view the Wipro results as better-than-expected.
Wipro's competitor Infosys posted a 7.3% decline in net profit, while Tata Consultancy Services and HCL reported an 8.2% and 6.2% increase in consolidated profit in the this quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
"Wipro's Q3 FY24 performance suggests inflection. Revenues (-1.7 pc on constant currency terms, quarter-on-quarter) came towards the upper end of the guided band, a first in the past four quarters," according to a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.
Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations fell 4.4% to ₹22,205.1 crore during the December quarter, as against ₹23,229 crore a year ago.
This is the fourth straight quarter when Wipro recorded decline in its IT services revenue.
Wipro said it expects de-growth or almost flat growth in revenue in the next quarter, thereby indicating a lower growth for the company for the fiscal on a year-on-year basis.
ADVERTISEMENT